Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Krumsville, held a food drive from Mother’s Day through Father’s Day for Veterans Making A Difference.
This drive was held in honor of all mothers and fathers in our church family. Church members brought their donations to add to the display throughout the weeks of the collection.
On June 27 Liz and Doug Graybill, founders of Veterans Making a Difference, came to worship and spoke about their organization and their Paul R. Gordon Veteran Social Center located at 645 N. Sixth St., Reading. After the service, donations were packed and loaded up into their van.
Jeff Wetzel, member of Mt. Zion, applied for a Thrivent Financial Action Team Plan and received a $250 money card to use to purchase additional items for the collection. With the help of his wife Cindy, they used the money card to shop for additional items for the collection.
The Graybills were surprised at the variety and number of items donated, which will all be appreciated and enjoyed by veterans.