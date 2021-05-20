Youth enjoyed a weekend of fishing hosted by Nimrod Fish and Wildlife Association in Longswamp Township.
“We got to see a lot smiles that weekend!” said Chris Mobry Sr. of Mertztown. “All the prizes, food was donated by different businesses. The big fish were donated by certain individuals.”
The free fishing event on May 8 and 9 was open to the public for ages 15 and younger at the Association grounds at 8830 Mountain Road in Macungie. Even if the children never fished before, there was someone to teach them.
Participants could catch up to four fish and win prizes. The event also included a free lunch.