May 6
Hamburg Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Bible Church, 731 Port Clinton Ave. Paul Druzba discusses the history of Carsonia Park, featuring the many rides and attractions in Lower Alsace Township from 1896-1950. Masks required.
May 6 to 8
Local-Motion - A Fun Shopping Experience for All: in Downtown Hamburg on May 6 to 8. Three-day shopping event sponsored by Our Town Foundation featuring raffles and discounts at the 11 participating small businesses. Pick up a passport at any participating business, get it stamped and bring completed passport to OFT, 320 State St., for chance to win $200 in gift cards.
May 7
Flowers for Mom: 9-11 a.m. When you bring Mom along to learn more about Keystone Villa Fleetwood, she’ll receive a complimentary potted flower. A professional photographer will offer a free photo to take together. Photos will be available for pickup at a later date, but when you come back, enjoy a complimentary lunch on the patio, courtesy of Keystone Villa. Following CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing. To RSVP, call 484-637-8200.
May 9
Mother’s Day Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu; proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
May 22
Spring Arts and Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kutztown Historical Society, on the corner of Normal Avenue and Whiteoak Street. There will be artists, food, music and farmers with their products to purchase.
May 22
Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Topton Lions Club, 24 East High St., Topton, rear, down alley behind JAK's Restaurant. Many newly donated items.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
