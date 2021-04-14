April 24
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Take Out Dinner: 3 p.m. until sold out at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. All pre-orders must be picked up by 6 p.m. Includes homemade turkey pot-pie, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter, ice tea pint, piece of marble cake with icing. $10 per meal. Take out and drive-thru only. Pre-orders accepted but not required. Pre-orders due by April 16. Call Nancy, 610-763-3063, or Oletha, 610-395-3889.
April 24
Church Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem-Berne UMC 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg. Something for everyone - come see what treasures you may find!
April 24
Church Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Tilden Township. Outdoor spaces available $10 per space. Limited number of tables available for use for $5. To space email sbwomen@comcast.net. All are welcome! Event held rain or shine. White elephant and snack items for sale in the pavilion. Proceeds benefit Salem-Berne Women's local missions.
April 25
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale is April 25, $3.50. Pickup May 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Grange Hall. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
May 2
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main Street, Leesport. Local Historian and Author, Barry Kauffman, will be present for a book signing and Q&A on his book "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen". Learn how their legacy continues to impact our area. The museum is housed in a 1858 school house. Visit local artifacts and a circa 1940s/50s school room.
May 9
Strausstown Fire Company’s Mother’s Day Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Fire Company's Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Full breakfast menu; proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 26: Virtual Book Discussion 7 p.m. of "The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by J. Drew Lanham. Books available at the library. No registration needed, find zoom info on KCL events calendar -www.berkslibraries.org/branch/kutztown/events-calendar. Part of the Longwood Gardens Community Read, participants will be entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens, admits up to 4 people.
April 27: Birds of a Feather 6 p.m. Read "Ruby's Birds," meet a variety of birds from region with taxidermy and images, presented by Delaware Nature Society and hosted by Kutztown Community Library. View nests and listen to bird calls, discover fun facts and find out what you can do to make your home a happy place for birds, from simple crafts to larger projects with lasting impact. Perfect for families, ages 4+ with an adult. No registration needed, find zoom info on KCL events calendar - www.berkslibraries.org/branch/kutztown/events-calendar. Part of Longwood Gardens Community Read, participants will be entered to win a family pass to Longwood Gardens, admits up to 4 people.
