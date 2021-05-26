June 3
Kutztown Strong Chalk the Walk: on Main Street on June 3 before graduation. Use chalk to share a positive message about what your hope is for the future, or something positive. Take a picture and send it to Kutztown Strong‘s Facebook Page or Instagram account for a chance to win a prize, or just lighten up someone’s day, #Chalk The Walk Ktown. Rain date is June 4.
June 3
Kutztown Area High School Senior Send-Off: 6 p.m. on Main Street. Kutztown Community Partnership event includes parade of graduates, closure of the 200 block of West Main 6:30 to 10 p.m. for outdoor dining for graduates and their families. Rain date is June 4.
June 6
Museum Open House and Book Signing: 1 to 4 p.m. Leesport Area Historical Society, 128 Main St., Leesport. Come celebrate WWII week with LAHS as we feature local author, Susan Snyder, who compiled a book of letters written by, her father-in-law. Luke Snyder, while stationed in Italy. This day-to-day account makes real the trials a soldier endures, and the letters longing for his home and wife.
June 6
Farm Show Food Drive-Thru: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginville Grange Hall. Hosted by Virginville Grange Community Service Committee. Farm Show powdered donuts, milkshakes and Smokey Bear BBQ. Place orders by May 24. Call or text Courtney at 610-914-5242or email bcgougler@gmail.com. See details on Virginville Grange Facebook page.
June 6
Miller-Keystone Community Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sincerity Massage Therapy, 5 S. Centre Ave., Suite A6, Leesport. Appointments required. To schedule an appointment, call Sherri 484-671-2285 or visit GIVEaPINT.org or use sponsor code 8748. All donors receive $10 coupon for future massage (must book a massage to qualify).
June 10
DATE CHANGE. Hamburg Area Historical Society sponsors a tour of the Jan’s Garden unique metal sculptures at corner of South Third and Grand Streets in Hamburg June 10. Meet for tour at 6:30 p.m.
June 11 & 12
Attic Outlet Yard Sale: June 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main St., Kutztown. No early birds! Clothing, household items, toys, books, etc. Low prices! Rain date is June 18 and 19.
June 13
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. Full breakfast menu will be available. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
Kutztown Community Library
Story times: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Used book room: open Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.