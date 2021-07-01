July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
July 10
The Cramer Brothers Band: 7 to 9 p.m. at Kutztown Park Bandshell stage will play contemporary country, classic country, and bluegrass music providing entertainment for all ages. Part of the 2021 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the park since 2013, this will mark their 8th year performing in the series.
July 10
Free Community Give Away: 8 to 11 a.m. at Calvary U.C.C., 1231 Route 100, Barto. Give away includes clothing, shoes, purses, books and household items.
Sundays July 11 to Aug. 29
Book Discussion Group: 2 to 4 p.m. at Studio B, 39A E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown. Discussion of Ray Bradbury’s novel "Dandelion Wine" which addresses the fears and joys, sorrows and surprises that life offers each of us in unique ways through the eyes of 12-year-old Douglas Spaulding of Green Town, Illinois. $5 donation per session. Pre-registration at JaneEstahl@comcast.net. Participation limited; $40 donation through www.studiobbb.org ensures registration. Copies of novel available through Boyertown Community Library or Book Nook.
July 11
Outdoor Concert by the Werner Family Band. bluegrass gospel concert 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Rain or shine. Free will offering to support missions. 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
July 17
Xmas in July Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine at St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg, in air conditioned Social Hall. Dine in or carry out food. 610-488-1783
July 25
Pioneer Grange Topton: order deadline for Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale July 25. $3.50 each. Pickup Aug. 2 at Grange Hall 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
July 26
Leesport Area Historical Society program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. John D. Rausch, local historian, will talk about the PA Dutch, their language and customs, origins and where they are now.
Aug. 1
Leesport Area HIstorical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m., 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a circa 1940-50s school room and the artifacts room including a 1750s Quaker Marriage Certificate.
Aug. 14
Brake the Cycle of Poverty: Tour scenic Berks County and raise funds to end poverty on the 12th annual Brake the Cycle of Poverty, a fundraiser organized by Friend Inc. Community Services in Kutztown. Event starts Aug. 14 at 7 a.m. at Rickenbach Learning Center at Kutztown University. Riders can select from four courses - a 62-mile ride through all four covered bridges in Berks County; a 40-mile ride that crosses two covered bridges; a 25-mile ride on winding backroads or a 10-mile scenic ride perfect for beginners and families. Register by July 10 and receive a T-shirt at www.friendinc.org or 610-683-7791.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.