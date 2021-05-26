Zion Moselem Lutheran Church
340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
Pulled Pork Dinner: tickets for $10 on sale now for June 5 dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at church. Dinner includes Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Roll, and Coleslaw. Benefits the Social Ministry. To order tickets call or text Anna at 610-393-6392. The Willing Worker’s Ministry will also be hosting a Community/Crafter Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space is $15. Call or text Anna at the above number for more information.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
June 8: Schedule change- Mass at 9 a.m. No evening devotions
June 8: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
June 6: we worship at 9:00 a.m. with Holy Communion to celebrate the Second Sunday after Pentecost. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. Children will be presented with certificates for promotion of Sunday School classes.
For information: listen to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit on the web at http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ AND Youtube.