St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
April 25: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Easter. Worship will conclude by going outdoors (weather permitting) for the Blessing of the Fields. Children will help us ask God to bless the soil, seed, and water, to be a blessing for farmers whose vocation is to feed the world.
For information about listening to worship: by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us at http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/ and Youtube.
Salem-Berne UMC
292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg
Church Yard Sale: April 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outdoor spaces available $10 per space. Limited number of tables available for use for $5. To space email sbwomen@comcast.net. All are welcome! Event held rain or shine. White elephant and snack items for sale in the pavilion. Proceeds benefit Salem-Berne Women's local missions.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
April 22: Sharing Christ Series, 7 p.m.
April 24: Cemetery Spring Cleaning.
April 25: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
May 1: Men’s St. Joseph Breakfast, 8 a.m.