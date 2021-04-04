The Optimist Club of Kutztown hosted its 2021 Drive-Thru Egg Hunt at Kutztown Park on April 3.
Normally, the Optimist Club hosts its Annual Egg Hunt at Kutztown Park offering hunts for all ages, including adults. The event packs the park with families every year as egg hunters race to collect as many eggs as fast as possible.
But this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Children of all ages were encouraged to participate in a different Easter holiday activity.
The Optimist Club converted its annual Egg Hunt into a Drive-Thru Egg Hunt. Families were invited to drive through Kutztown Park for a car egg hunt, starting at the Laurel Street entrance.
Each participant received a prepackaged Easter gift and had the opportunity to wave to the Easter Bunny from their vehicles.