Kutztown area parents spoke out against Educational Equity Policy 832 at the June 21 school board meeting.
“It’s not a solution; it’s a divide. Bullying, racism, etc. will never go away completely, doesn’t matter how many policies you have in place. It doesn’t matter what race, sexual orientation etc. that you are. We are never going to convince all humans to be kind to one another or accept everyone,” said Donna Feiertag of Maxatawny.
Tricia Leiby of Maxatawny said the biggest problem is a fundamental difference in world view on both race and gender that is coupled with a line of responsibility between the school and parents.
“Those of us against the Equity Policy believe that some racism exists but it is neither systemic nor institutional. We believe that while America is not perfect, significant gains have been made in civil rights. Existing anti-discrimination laws and policies cover this issue and they should be enforced… We recognize there are disparities in the world but the reason for this is not the direct result of a broken system but broken people. No system will ever be perfect. We believe in teaching the foundations of America from historical texts that fully acknowledge the sins of the past.”
Leiby said the existing anti-bullying policy is more than sufficient and is neither hateful nor discriminatory and that the educational system should to teach tactical skills for success in the workforce. “The Equity Policy is overstepping its bounds.”
In favor of Equity Policy 832, Beth Sica of Kutztown argued that other districts reaffirmed their commitment to equity in education, “Affirming race is just one equity lens to which we examine how our students’ individual experience might affect their learning is not new in society or harmful.”
“No matter the lens, equity is not about victimizing or guilting people; equity is about empowering people, all people to reach their full potential,” said Sica. “Policy 832 is a positive step to help organize and evolve a pro-equity school culture on many fronts. Taking it away does not stop that work. I do think it should more clearly reflect in its purpose statement and be more upfront with its definitions.”
Jackie Bridges of Kutztown, chapter chair of Moms for Liberty Berks County representing 112 Kutztown area parents against Policy 832, expressed concern over the board’s lack of communication and transparency.
“This policy and Equity Team should have input and discussion by all. Maybe then we could have a united understanding and agreement.”
Jeri Sievert of Kutztown wants a review of the history curriculum and the person who authorized the equity morning announcement to be fired.
“You think this is only happening in Kutztown but it’s happening everywhere and parents are fighting everywhere,” said Sievert. “People are very upset and they understand why we’re fighting this. This is Critical Race Theory. It is in the school.”
Jed Wood of Albany Township said the Equity Team was given a responsibility to communicate to the children what the board thought was a good idea and they fumbled it. “We are asking for accountability.”
Wood said to scrap something that doesn’t work, “Clearly, Policy 832 is not a good fit for our school district.”
Jeremiah Light of Greenwich Township said to scrap Policy 832 completely, terminate the Equity Team and get rid of the Anti-Racism Policy.
“They are all tainted with problems and basically radioactive,” said Light. “Perhaps you need to look at existing policies and fix those first before enacting new ones. You also need to properly enforce the existing ones in place as well. You need to hold the people accountable that should be using and enforcing the existing policies. A new policy is not needed. If a student is struggling in their education, you get them the appropriate help that they need.”
Light also said if a student uses a discriminatory slur or language, correct that student, not hold the whole district accountable for that student’s actions.
“Quick kicking the can down the road thinking we will give up,” said Light.
The School Board continued the suspension of Educational Equity Policy 832 with a 5 to 3 vote. Later in the meeting under New Business, board member Dennis Ritter motioned that administration place a revised version of Policy 832, which was developed by Ritter, on the July 19 agenda for discussion and possible first reading approval as a replacement for the currently suspended Policy 832. Al Darion seconded. The motion passed with a 5 to 3 vote.
The revised policy includes a 15-member committee that would report to the board on an annual basis, “ensuring that our district continues to be providing an education that is equitable to all students.”
“As our diversity grows, I think there will become a time where we will appreciate the fact that we have taken this action now,” said Ritter.
“I’ve read through Policy 832 several times. I see no reference to Critical Race Theory,” said Darion. “I see no reference to George Floyd. I see no reference to white privilege. I do, however, understand the concerns of some folks that perhaps that’s what this policy is leading to.”
Board member Michelle Batz said they need to focus on the problems and make sure existing policies are being implemented in a way that supports students in every way possible.
Batz said revoking and starting with a clean slate is the district’s best path forward.
She motioned to put on the next agenda to vote on revoking Policy 832 but because that motion failed at a previous meeting, that motion did not carry.
“In order for a motion to be re-considered the person that voted opposite of the approval must bring it up again for it to be considered per procedure,” said Board President Carl Nolte III, agreeing that the best thing they could do is revoke but the board is at an impasse.
The next meeting will be 7:30 p.m. July 19 in the Middle School Commons and via Zoom.