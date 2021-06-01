The Pathways Adventure Club went kayaking and canoeing on the Conestoga River on May 22.
The trip started at the Sylvan B. Fisher Park in Talmage and ended at Perelman Park, Manheim Township. With the unusually hot weather, it was a perfect day for kayaking and canoeing, and an extra treat was to take a break at the rope swing for a dip in the river.
Those participating were Hannah Bowman, Emily Swarr, Brianna Zook, Bethany Zimmerman, Makenzi Halligan, Hailey Addison, trip leader Bob Wenger, teacher Jack Willett, Matt Roden, Vinanya Garnett, Evan Zimmerman, teacher Wanda Swarr, teacher Rachel Graves, leader Allan Roden, Peter Hibshman, Karson Weaver, Justice Harthcock, Megan Lozano, Shaun Sauder, Grace Spinetti, and Ava Torrance.
Pathways Adventure Club is part of Pathways-A-Community Homeschool, Inc. To learn more about Pathways visit learningatpathways.org or call 717-715-9953.