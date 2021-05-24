Piercing Word performs Scripture in dramatic and musical presentations, word-for-word from the ESV Bible, with the vision of “The Scripture is our script!” They will be performing at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut St., Morgantown on Sunday, June 6, at 9:15 a.m.
Parables of Jesus is a colorful performance featuring an African storyteller who, together with a small ensemble, brings the parables of Jesus to life through stylized movement and sound.
Piercing Word has been performing Scripture across the country since 2007. The mission of Piercing Word is to “Ignite passion for the Word of God in the Heart of the Church.” They challenge everyone, everywhere they go to memorize the Word of God for themselves and then equip them to do so through memorization workshops and discipleship programs.
To find out more information about performance times, visit https://piercingword.org/events/ or call 888-244-3461. Piercing Word’s offices are located at 1821 Oregon Pike, Suite 210, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The public is invited to attend the presentation. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be received going directly to support Piercing Word ministry. Grace and Truth Fellowship is located at 201 Walnut Street, Morgantown and can be contacted at 610-241-7151.