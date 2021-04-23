A project to close the existing gaps in the Schuylkill River Trail from Reading to Hamburg received a $55,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced Sen. David G. Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill), Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill), and Rep. Barry Jozwiak (R-Berks).
“Many of us learned just how valuable local trails can be during the last year of the pandemic,” said Argall. “I’m very pleased that this important project was awarded this highly competitive grant. I would like to thank Schuylkill River Greenways for all the work they have done to build these trails.”
“I’m pleased that we were able to secure this much needed funding,” said Knowles. “Major efforts have been made to connect trail sections and close gaps. Protecting our streambanks and ensuring our communities are equipped to properly handle wastewater is good for our citizens and good for our environment. I was happy to support this project.”
“The Schuylkill River Trail is an important regional asset that improves the quality of life for local residents,” said Jozwiak. “I’m pleased the grant money has been awarded to this project and it can move forward with the next stage in the process.”
“SRG is absolutely thrilled to have received funding from DCED’s Greenways Trails and Recreation Program to help us complete a feasibility study for building the SRT between Reading and Hamburg,” said Elaine Schaefer, the Executive Director of Schuylkill River Greenways. “We look forward to working with all of the surrounding communities to establish the best possible alignment and then to move forward with getting the trail finished. This critical state funding will help us achieve the important first step of planning and engaging the communities so that we can design the best trail possible. The better the planning the better the trail experience!”
When all the planned sections of the trail, including the existing gaps between Reading and Hamburg, are complete, the trail will run a total of 120 unbroken miles from downtown Philadelphia to Pottsville, Frackville, and Tamaqua.