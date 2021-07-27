Record crowds came out for rides, games, food, entertainment and family fun at the Fleetwood Community Carnival at Fleetwood Park July 20 to 24.
"It is important to us to host this event as it’s an opportunity to provide rides, entertainment, games, for people of all ages, both from Fleetwood and surrounding municipalities," said carnival co-chairs Doreen and Erin O'Neil. "It’s a pleasure to see families and children laughing and enjoying the various activities the carnival has to offer."
For Norah and Owen Diehl, ages 4 and 3, this was their first carnival.
"They loved it, especially being out late and seeing the park transformed into something different," said their mother, Sarah Diehl.
"I loved the roller coaster dragon. I guess I am a big kid now," Norah said.
"It was crowded with long lines but the kids didn't seem to mind," said Diehl. "It was nice to see everyone out having fun."
There was homemade food, seafood, cash Bingo, community organizations with games of chance and information stands, amusement rides by Tons of Fun Amusements, fireworks on Friday night and nightly entertainment.
Entertainment included performances by Lil' Ragu Blues Band, The Belle Tones, The Uptown Band, Jeff Krick Jr., and The New Individuals.
"Mother Nature was kind to us this year by providing great weather and comfortable temperatures," said the co-chairs.
An Annual Community Event
The carnival is an annual community event that started in July 2012. Like all other events in 2020, the carnival was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The carnival returned for 2021 with record crowds attending, especially Thursday and Friday nights.
The response to the carnival being held this summer after a year of social distancing was overwhelmingly positive, as evident by the volume of attendees that were out and about, said event co-chairs Doreen and Erin O'Neil.
“It was nice to see everyone enjoying themselves after the restrictions in 2020 of no large events being held,” they said.
Doreen and Erin said various volunteers from Fleetwood come together to join forces to staff the concession stand, drink tent, ticket booths and assist parking cars.
"This provides a chance to make new friends, meet up with old friends and catch up on what happened since the last carnival. There were lots of topics to discuss, since it was two years for most people since they had seen one another."
The carnival community midway consists of various non-profit organizations.
"This allows them to have a game of chance to raise funds for their group and also promote their organization to others who may be interested in joining the organization," the co-chairs said.
The organizations that participated this year included Fleetwood Fire Company, Fleetwood Area Historical Society, Penn State Life Lion, Fleetwood Bible Church, Fleetwood Community Theatre, Cub Scouts Pack 103, Boy Scouts Troop 103, Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, Fleetwood Council of Community Organizations, Fleetwood Area Public Library, Fleetwood Area Baseball Association, Fleetwood Field Hockey, and the Tigers Athletic Association.
Funds raised at the carnival are shared amongst the Fleetwood Council of Community Organization, Fleetwood Lions Club, Fleetwood Rotary Club, Fleetwood Fire Company and the Breakfast Brothers.
The Fleetwood Council of Community Organization funds will be used toward celebrating Fleetwood’s 150th Anniversary in 2023.
The Fleetwood Community Carnival committee thanks all the volunteers, business sponsors, and the public who supported this annual community event.
"The committee would like to give a special thanks to the concession stand volunteers who ordered and prepared food each day, and the volunteers that didn’t miss a beat in serving the food to the crowd."