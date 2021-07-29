It can be very difficult to acknowledge that you yourself, or someone you are close to, is experiencing relationship or family violence. Abusers go to great lengths to control their victim, their interactions, and everyday life. Common red flags of abuse include:
• Name calling or demeaning comments
• Someone that seems too good to be true early in a relationship; the relationship may advance very quickly
• Frequent phone calls or texts
• Threatens to harm or kill you, your pet(s) or family members
• Blames you for the abusive behavior; does not take responsibility for actions
• Prevents you from spending time with family or friends and from enjoying hobbies and other activities
• Damages your credit by exceeding limits, purposely not paying bills; may restrict your access to financial resources
Identifying abuse toward others
Knowing if someone you care about is in an abusive situation can be very difficult. However, there are some common warning signs:
• Their partner puts them down in front of other people
• They are constantly worried about making their partner angry
• They make excuses for their partner’s behavior
• Their partner is extremely jealous or possessive
• They have unexplained marks or injuries
• They’ve stopped spending time with friends and family
• They are depressed or anxious, or you notice changes in their personality
Abusers are skilled at using power and control over their victims, which can make leaving the situation difficult and dangerous. One of the best ways to help someone in abusive situation is to listen to them. Let them know you care and that free help is available. Help them understand that they are not responsible for, nor do they deserve the abuse. Encourage them to call 911 if they are in immediate danger, to seek the help of an advocate, or to contact Safe Berks, call our 24-hour hotline 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.