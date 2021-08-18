The Kutztown Rotary Club raised more than $40,000 to benefit local charities at this year’s Taste of Kutztown wine and beer tasting festival in June.
Having canceled the 2020 event, Kurt Rohrbach, Taste of Kutztown Coordinator, said there was pent up demand for a day of fun outdoors and greater than ever financial needs among local charities.
“The atmosphere was very relaxed and easy going, mellow even. Everybody seemed polite and respectful of each other. Our guess is that it was a relief to finally be able to gather in public. The crowd was very diverse,” Rohrbach said. “My favorite part was to see people returning to normal fun activities, and then for them to behave so well made us all feel good. The town seemed excited for this return to normalcy. Many locals strolled the grounds just for a chance to get out and do something different.”
The Taste of Kutztown is a fun-filled event open to all ages, featuring wine and beer tastings, food trucks, artisans and music. The Happy Dutchmen German Band provided music with a repertoire ranging from Octoberfest to Beatles.
“It is a wonderful event held on the second Saturday in June in Kutztown Park with about 2,000 of our closest friends,” said Rohrbach. “There is free music, crafts and food to experience, and the opportunity to sample libations from over 25 local producers.”
Those 21 and older could purchase a pass for unlimited tasting from more than 25 wine, beer, meadery and distillery vendors.
“People seemed to be buying more wine than in the past. We put wine check in the bandshell since we had a roving brass band and it was open,” said Rohrbach. “Fortunately, that gave us more room to store the purchases. Our runners could not keep up and they dropped it off faster than we could catalog it in.”
The Taste of Kutztown is the premier fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Kutztown and its charitable Foundation.
Income is derived from sponsorships, donations, vendor fees and the guests who purchase tickets for the event. This year Taste of Kutztown hosted more than 1,300 paying guests.
“Many others just visit, roaming the grounds to enjoy the music, crafts and food,” he said. “This year we reduced vendors to about 85 to allow greater distancing between stands. However, we increased wine, beer and spirit vendors to over 25 in order to keep the crowd spread out. We carefully managed costs.”
The more than $40,000 raised through the event will benefit more than 20 charities including Brandywine and Kutztown scholarships, food banks, fire companies, libraries, historical societies, disaster relief organizations, scouting, youth programs and Rotary’s fight against worldwide polio and Shelter Box Disaster Relief program.
“It also provides a fun day out, demonstrating to the region what a fine and well-run town we have here in Kutztown, and what a few dedicated Rotarians can accomplish when they put ‘service above self,’” said Rohrbach.
The Kutztown Rotary Club begins preparations in September with monthly meetings. In January they begin meeting every two weeks, and then every week by April.
The club invests 500-man hours in the planning and another 300 in individual tasks. On event weekend, they add 225 volunteer and 175 Rotarian hours, plus 50 hours putting things away. In total, the club expends 1,250 hours.