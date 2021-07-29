Safe Berks opened an extension office at Friend, Inc. Community Services in Kutztown to bring its advocacy services closer to those who live in northeastern Berks County.
“Domestic violence does not know any particular demographic, or township boundary, or income bracket, and there is no better organization equipped to deal with the issue and with the compassion that Safe Berks brings,” said Jim Reece, Executive Director of Friend, Inc. “We want the people of this community to have access to the very best of services delivered with compassion, particularly those that can save a life.”
“We hope opening this office will provide domestic violence and sexual assault survivors living in northeastern Berks County easier access to our free and confidential services,” said Stacey Jordan, Managing Director of Community Engagement at Safe Berks. “No one should experience violence of any form, ever. By offering Safe Berks services at Friend, Inc., in Kutztown, we are hopeful we can reach more survivors and save lives.”
Transportation to the Safe Berks main facility at 255 Chestnut Street in Reading can be a challenge for some survivors living in northeastern Berks County. Dedicated to serving all survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Berks County, Safe Berks opened this new satellite office at Friend, Inc. on June 14.
“To help alleviate this barrier, we are bringing our free services closer to survivors in this part of the county,” said Jordan.
Safe Berks also meets with survivors on Berks County college campuses, at local hospitals, and in the Courthouse. As the agency continues to grow, Safe Berks looks forward to providing its services in all areas of the county.
“We know that domestic violence and sexual assault occur throughout Berks County, in the city, in the suburbs, and in rural areas,” said Beth Garrigan, Safe Berks CEO. “We are dedicated to making our lifesaving services accessible to all survivors in Berks County. By offering Safe Berks services at Friend, Inc., residents of northeastern Berks County can now access crucial assistance in many areas by visiting one location that is convenient to them. By visiting Friend Inc., in Kutztown, they can receive assistance with food, finances, housing, and also with issues related to domestic violence and sexual assault.”
Everyone at Safe Berks is extremely grateful to Jim Reece, Executive Director of Friend Inc., and to all the staff of Friend, Inc., for their collaboration in bringing Safe Berks services to clients in northeastern Berks County, said Garrigan.
“This partnership provides the opportunity to save lives, and to positively impact lives,” said Garrigan.
“Friend, Inc. has supported the self-sustainment progress of those in need throughout northeastern Berks County for more than 30 years,” said Jim Reece, Executive Director of Friend, Inc. “As the needs of our community grow and intensify it’s our mission to create safe and caring resources to help people overcome their adversity and have the life they deserve to live.”
He added, “Where we do not have the resources, or skill sets, to do this ourselves we can identify those who do and bring them closer to those in need.”
A Safe Berks advocate is available at the Friend Safe Berks office, at 658D Noble Road, Kutztown, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for scheduled or walk-in appointments. To schedule an appointment at another time in Kutztown, or to speak with the local advocate, call 484-651-9745.
In addition to Safe Berks Friend, Inc. is also the Kutztown home for Family Guidance Center and Maternal and Family Health Services (WIC).
Friend, Inc. Community Services offers a Food Pantry and satellite pantry for Kutztown University students along with case management services which address food insecurity, money management education, and assistance with utilities, rent, and transitional housing. For more information about Friend, Inc. visit www.friendinc.org.
Safe Berks Advocates provide free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Safe Berks services include shelter, counseling, legal services including assistance with requesting Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders, medical advocacy, and education. For crisis services, including requests for shelter or medical advocacy, the Safe Berks 24-hour hotline is 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text the words SAFE BERKS to 20121. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.
Safe Berks provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be utilized for any other language needed. For crisis services, including requests for shelter or medical advocacy, call the 24-hour hotline at 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911. For more information about Safe Berks, visit our website at www.SafeBerks.org.