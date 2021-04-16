Salem Church, 2150 Old 22, Lenhartsville, has revamped its annual Yard Sale, which will be held this year on Saturday, June 5, from 7 a.m. to noon.
New in 2021 is the June date as well as a change from an indoor to outdoor venue. Also, local residents are invited this year to sell their own items at the yard sale.
The church's annual sale has been held for more than 15 years and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was scheduled each March inside the church's gymnasium. It typically drew hundreds of shoppers looking for bargain prices. To prepare for the sale, church members spent months gathering donations, sorting and organizing items and pricing them.
This year, in order to promote social distancing, the event has been moved to a different month and shifted to a slightly new location. The church will hold the event in the parking lot surrounding its property and, in keeping with an outdoor event, organizers picked the first weekend in June, hoping for warmer weather. There is a rain date of June 12 should inclement weather strike.
Another big change in 2021 is that individuals are invited to man their own tables and sell their own items, from used housewares and furniture to handmade items and children's toys. Spaces will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis and must be reserved by contacting the church office directly by phone (610-562-5033) or email (WeAreSalemChurch@gmail.com). There will be no charge to reserve or use a space, although participants are welcome to make a donation to the church if they wish.
The church will also operate their own yard sale space, selling items donated by church members. Unlike previous years, however, the church's yard sale section will be small in size, allowing plenty of sale space and opportunities for other participants. The church will sell hot foods, drinks and baked goods. All proceeds from the event will go into Salem Church's outreach efforts and will benefit the greater Lenhartsville and Hamburg community.
Pastor Dave Long notes that, at its heart, the yard sale is not a fundraising event.
"It's a chance for the community to gather in a healthy way. We always look for ways to meet and talk to our neighbors and this is a way we can do that and share Christ's love with them," he said.
Salem Church holds worship services each Sunday at 9 a.m., with both in-person seating in the church's sanctuary and live streaming via Facebook. For details on the church and its activities, including the June 5 yard sale, or to RSVP for worship, call the church office at 610-562-5033.