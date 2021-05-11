A small playground at Vest Pocket Park was one of several locations around Birdsboro that were buzzing with excitement on Saturday, May 8.
But the dozen-or-so children at the park weren't there to use the seesaws or go down the slide while parents snapped photos and enjoyed a leisurely morning outdoors.
They were there to spruce up the place as part of the Beautify Birdsboro project, an annual Birdsboro Parks and Recreation event that traditionally occurred around Earth Day. However, much of the borough's recreation board resigned in 2018. A new recreation board was formed last year, though, which revived the program.
“I think it's important just to show pride for your community, pride for Birdsboro,” said Christen Thompson, a new member of the Birdsboro Parks and Recreation Board.
More than 70 volunteers of all ages turned out to help clear out debris and pick up trash, plant flowers and rock gardens, even do a little painting around the borough.
“It was a great day, with enthusiastic volunteers that happily showed their pride for their community and Birdsboro,” said Thompson.
The event, organized by the Birdsboro Parks and Recreation organization, included members of local Boy and Girl Scout troops, the Rotary Club of Birdsboro and the Hay Creek Watershed Association, as well as individual community residents.
"We're very happy with the turnout," said Thompson, adding that it was easy to find people who were optimistic and wanted to be involved.
"We wish the weather was a little better so more painting could get done, but we picked up trash, raked leaves and got a lot accomplished," she said.
At Vest Pocket Park, workers young and old filled about 10 large trash bags with leaves and other debris and were requesting more bags.
And along the sidewalk, Daisy Troop 1703 and one of their leaders had finished planting a rock garden and had moved on to repainting and lettering the old wooden sign for the community tennis court. The mulch was provided by the borough, and the rocks (provided by Daniel Boone Girl Scouts Service Unit) were painted ahead of time by the troop.
Elsewhere, volunteers were planting a garden and picking up sticks at Rustic Park, clearing a trail nearby at Texas Baseball Field, painting fire hydrants around the borough and more.
Lion Den Leader for Cub Scout Pack 595 Cory Derer started her day at 8 a.m. with the planting of a garden at the Industrial Park sign with several Cub Scouts.
“Before we started planting I had a short talk with my little Cubs ages 6 to 11 about why we do community service,” said Derer.
Oliver Godfrey, 8, of Birdsboro answered, "To keep our community healthy!"
“The Cubs were very excited to get outside and do something nice for others. Turkey Hill customers that could see us working on the garden, while getting gas, were complimenting the kids on their good work,” said Derer.
The Cub Scouts then met up with their Scoutmaster, Mark Derer (Cory Derer’s husband), to paint more than 20 fire hydrants safety yellow throughout the borough. The paint and brushes were provided by the Birdsboro Water Department.
"The Cubs wanted to do this so that the firefighters could see them in the event of an emergency," said Mark Derer, Cubmaster of Pack 595. “I’m very proud of my young Scouts and their eagerness to volunteer and give back to the community. They found a way to make painting fun by pretending that the fire hydrants were yellow minions.”
After finishing with the garden at the Industrial sign, Cory Derer switched hats to Girl Scout Leader of Cadette Troop 1797, meeting several Girl Scouts and their parents to help them to plant a garden at the Rustic Park Sign.
“The Troop started the garden in 2017 at an earlier Beautify Birdsboro event, but due to Covid they haven't been able to meet and get it weeded, so this was the perfect opportunity to get out and clean it up,” said Derer.
As well as a troop leader, Derer is also the Service Unit Manager of the Daniel Boone Girl Scouts.
“It was very refreshing to have multiple troops come out and work together on a single project. Providing service to others is a big part of the scouting program whether you're a Girl Scout or Cub Scout,” she said. “By having our Scouts, as young as kindergarten, participate in community service I hope to teach them humility and empathy for others. I hope that this helps them to be proud of who they are and where they live.”
Derer said that the project was very well organized.
“The new members of the Birdsboro Parks and Recreation Board are very energetic and eager to bring more activities to our community,” she said. “Board members were out helping to clean up side by side with the children, talking with them and finding out what they wanted for their community, too; they weren't afraid to get dirty!”
The event concluded with a lunch provided by St. Mark's Lutheran Church.