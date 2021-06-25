Sen. Judy Schwank christened Friend Inc.’s new food pantry truck in Kutztown on June 17.
Friend, Inc. Community Services, along with the Northeast Berks Chamber, celebrated Friend’s new refrigerated box truck purchased with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant to facilitate the recovery and reduction of food waste in Northeastern Berks County.
“This grant allows Friend, Inc. to achieve a longtime goal of obtaining a refrigerated box truck and large walk-in freezer. The agency’s mission of reducing food insecurity is greatly enhanced with the addition of these resources,” said Friend, Inc. Community Services Executive Director Jim Reece. “When a non-profit receives a gift (a grant from the PA Department of Environmental Protection) which allows it to expand its services, reach more people, and create a greener process along the way that is a cause for celebration.”
A long-time proponent of the agricultural sector and a strong supporter of partnerships that lead to reduced waste and better outcomes, Schwank was invited to the celebration because she endorsed the application Friend, Inc. submitted to DEP for grant funding.
“Over the last year or so living through the pandemic, we really learned how many people are food insecure. Organizations like Friend, Inc. and others stepped up and helped a lot of people during a difficult time. That’s why it was important to celebrate this new addition,” said Schwank. “They will be able to help more people with this truck. It was important to me to let them know I appreciate the work they do. Breaking a bottle (a prop breakaway bottle provided by Friend) to christen the truck was a first for me in my career. Overall, it was a really fun event.”
Reece described the event as, “Joyful! Officiated by Sen. Judy Schwank with an invocation by Pastor Dennis Ritter nearly two dozen volunteers, Board Members, partner agencies such as United Way, the Northeast Chamber of Commerce, and friends who care for their community came together to celebrate a heightened ability to fulfill our mission which is to help those most in need.”
In cooperation with area grocery chains, independent markets, and other food outlets, Friend, Inc. will use the refrigerated truck to recover food products that would otherwise go to waste and distribute the food through the Pantry at Friend, Inc. and its satellite pantry for students on the Kutztown University campus.
“The new truck allows Friend, Inc. to transport and store perishable food items. When the truck isn’t on the road, it can be used basically as a big refrigerator. This will help ensure those they serve have access to a greater variety of foods like dairy products and meats which will lead to a more balanced, nutritional diet,” said Schwank.
“It’s also great advertising for them. It looks great!” she added.
Friend Inc.’s logo has been painted on the side of the box truck.
For more than 30 years Friend, Inc. Community Services has supported the self-sustainment progress of those in need throughout northeastern Berks County by offering case management services which address food insecurity, money management education, and assistance with utilities, rent, and transitional housing. Friend, Inc. is also the Kutztown home for a number of supportive agencies including Family Guidance Center, Safe Berks, and Maternal and Family Health Services (WIC).
For more information on supporting the services of Friend, Inc. visit www.friendinc.org.