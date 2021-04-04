Students from Shaynah Kinner Day Care Center in Kutztown paraded for parents in their Easter finest, wearing their own hand-crafted Easter bonnets. They sang songs and hopped down the Bunny Trail.
Kutztown
Shaynah Kinner children hop down the Bunny Trail
Shaynah Kinner children hop down the Bunny Trail in Kutztown
- MediaNews Group
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Enforcement of federal REAL ID in Pennsylvania to start Oct. 1
- Montgomery County man dies in motorcycle accident near Berks County line
- Halle Berry takes 'cold hot showers"'to recover from workouts
- Man sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for killing girlfriend's father in Berks
- Berks County man convicted of sexually abusing 3 girls for more than a decade
- Troopers still probing accident on Route 222 involving 4 people hit after getting out of an overturned vehicle
- Police identify driver injured in 3-vehicle accident on Route 100 in Berks
- Car bursts into flames after head-on accident on Route 222 in Berks County
- Introducing the Most Delicious Mystery of 2021: NEW TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor
- Tara Reid: We have a script for American Pie 5