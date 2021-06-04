Out of the approximate 165 graduates, 135 walked across Hamburg Area High School’s stage to receive their diploma in person during the 59th annual Commencement on June 3.
Valedictorian Alexandria M. Baum reflected on the past year.
“I think we can all agree that when it came to graduating, none of us even considered the fact that it would follow a year of mask wearing, hand washing, and quarantining. To say the least, it truly has been an unpredictable year. However, our class has persevered and learned to adapt in the wake of oddity in our education. Being here is a list of things: a relief, a mark of our commitment, and proof to ourselves and those who are here showing their support that our hard work and efforts have finally paid off.”
Baum said they came into their senior year uncertain about graduating in person or even attending their last year of high school.
“Yet we overcame, we adapted, and we made the most out of the limits that the pandemic put on us,” said Baum. “And this will certainly not be the last uncertain time in our lives. The world is unpredictable, as is individual experience. We may not all have the same path ahead of us, but we will all be able to look back on the one we traveled together and see that even in one of the hardest and most unknown times of our lives, we were able to push through. If we are able to graduate from high school in the middle of a global pandemic, we can do anything.”
Salutatorian Kacey T.H. La spoke about endings and the future.
“We’ve been dealt a period of uncertainty with the pandemic that has opened an unexpected chapter in our lives,” said La. “But yet, here we are, at our final chapter, sitting together at this graduation ceremony. And we can happily cheer that we have truly persevered over this pandemic.”
La congratulated the class for this huge accomplishment.
Not liking endings – leaves falling off in the autumn, the parting from family and friends, the ending of an amazing book – he said endings are bittersweet because they are always inevitable, “Everything that was once always comfortable and familiar flashes away from our eyes.”
“It’s scary for me that our book is finally closing,” La continued. “But I’ve come to realize that even when the book is finished, the memories stay with us forever. The people you encounter in your story ultimately become a part of who you are.”
The events they experienced helped prepare for what the future has to offer, and when they transition to their own separate books, he hopes the unknown chapters will not be too unfamiliar and unknown.
Sarah Kramer, President of the Class of 2021, shared the quote, “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.”
“We missed out on a lot of the activities that make these years memorable,” said Kramer. “During that time of uncertainty, it was easy for us all to give up and lose hope.”
When a caterpillar is in its cocoon, it too starts to feel as if the world is ending and eventually emerges as a butterfly, she said, and just like the caterpillar, the Class of 2021 felt like the world was ending.
“We persevered and have made it to the end. Instead of giving up and deciding to stay at home, each and every one of you found a source of motivation that made it worth your while to spread your wings in such an uncertain world,” she said,
Kramer said the Class of 2021 brings a multitude of gifts to this world.
“I have no doubt that each and every one of you, the graduates of the Class of 2021, are going to spread your wings and fly.”
Prior to graduation on May 29, members of the Hamburg Class of 2021 had the opportunity to participate in a car parade through Downtown Hamburg, organized by Derek Leibensperger.
“The parade is a celebration of the graduates, and the community has been supportive to help this class know that they are thought of, and the community wants to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Senior Class Advisor Teresa McCarthy-Wright.
In addition, the community showed their support through the Adopt-a-Senior program, same as last year. Community members adopted a graduating Hamburg senior and sent gifts, delivered yard signs, balloons and snack baskets. Some adopted students they knew and others adopted students that they did not know. All 165 seniors were adopted. McCarthy-Wright appreciates that so many community members and teachers helped with the program.
“The Class of 2021 has risen above the challenges of quarantine, virtual days, and other restrictions because of the pandemic. They are resilient and made the best of the situation and rarely complained. I’m so proud of them and I know that they will do great things in their futures,” said McCarthy-Wright.
Hamburg Area High School Principal Christopher Beissel said that this group of seniors has achieved great things in their four years at the high school.
“Academically, the class is represented by a diverse array of talents and aptitudes. We are proud of our seniors’ many accomplishments, both in the classroom, in our community, and on the athletic field,” he said.
“I’m most proud of the resiliency this group of seniors as demonstrated throughout the COVID pandemic,” continued Beissel. “I look forward with great anticipation to the wonderful contributions this group will make to our community and beyond as they leave our high school to pursue their passions and share their talents with the world. Best of luck Class of 2021!”