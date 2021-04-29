St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Birdsboro, announced the Grand Opening of the Birdsboro Senior’s Club at St. Mark’s, on June 3, at 9 a.m. at its campus at 5 Brooke Manor in Birdsboro.
On Dec. 3, 2019, a committee of members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church met to discuss the impact of Encore moving its senior center out of downtown Birdsboro. After much planning, it was decided to offer a senior’s club twice a month at the church offering, Bingo, crafts a home cooked lunch and afternoon activities including exercise and speakers.
Of course, then the COVID epidemic hit and plans were altered.
Now, a year later the Senior Club at Birdsboro will be opened.
The club will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month. Bingo will be held on the first Thursday and crafts will be featured on the third Thursday. A home cooked meal will be offered about noon time. Club members who enjoy cooking will be encouraged to join in the cooking. After lunch there will be a variety of activities and the day will close at 2 p.m.
If you wish to join us and you need transportation, call the church office at 610-582-8167.
If you have suggestions for the Senior’s Club at St. Mark’s, you are invited to a meeting on May 18, at 1 p.m. Any questions or to RSVP, call the office at 610-582-8167.