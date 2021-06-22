An estimated 1,000 people came out for Longswamp Township’s 3rd Annual Swamp Fest on June 12.
“Everyone had a Swamping good time and head count was around 1,000 people throughout the day and some spectators came from Nazareth, Whitehall, Pottstown and Coopersburg,” said Longswamp Township Supervisor Mike Sacks.
Held at Longswamp Township Park in Mertztown, the all-day event opened with a Mush Ball Tournament. Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be a five-team elimination tournament, but with the Topton Fire Company being called out for a barn fire, it was changed to a four-team Round Robin playing 13 games. The winning team was the Nimrod Fish & Wildlife Association.
The fun continued with a car, truck, tractor and bike show run by the Longswamp Lions Club, children’s scavenger hunt, crafter row, and hot and cold food provided by local nonprofits. Two bands performed, the James Supra Band and The Large Flower Heads.
Other activities included three K9 demonstrations by Berks County Sheriff Deputy Nicholas Wingate, Sarah Felts, Chris Goral, and Alicia Matson of the K9 division with K9 deputy Axel, Rizzo, Vito and Kali. Aaron Prince, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary birds of prey educator and raptor care specialist, provided a demonstration and showed those gathered a great horned owl.
Longswamp Boy Scout Troop 575 also conducted an American Flag Retirement Ceremony.
A highlight of the community event was the Swamp Monster and Toad Costume Contest.
“We had two little monsters, Samuel Sacks, 4, of Mertztown, and Cameron Pauley, 3, of Mertztown,” said Leann Sacks of the Longswamp Parks & Rec. “The crowd’s favorite was the Swamp Monster walking around in the crowd.”
Swamp Fest concluded with a fireworks display.