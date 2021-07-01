The Cramer Brothers Band performs July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kutztown Park Bandshell stage as part of the 2021 Borough of Kutztown Concert Series in the park.
This will mark their 8th year performing in the Concert Series, since they took the Bandshell stage in July of 2013. Every year since then, they have drawn a tremendous and energetic crowd and have been a crowd favorite and perform to a packed house. The multi-talented musicians play contemporary country, classic country, and bluegrass music providing entertainment for all ages.
The Cramer Brothers Band is well known throughout Pennsylvania and the east coast for their vocal and phenomenal instrumental classic country songs. Randy and Ray Cramer, who been have playing since they were young, lead the band on stage and have been performing for over 28 years. They originate from the Pocono Mountains area, and have become one of the premier acts in country music in Eastern Pennsylvania.
In the past, they have opened for, and backed up country music sensations such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Millsap, Ray Stevens, Mickey Gilley, Ricky Van Shelton, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Faith Hill, to name a few.
The band consists of Ray Cramer, on acoustic, electric and steel guitar and signing lead vocals; Randy Cramer on fiddle; Bill Matlack on drums and the band’s Business Manager; Allen Roth on bass guitar and string bass; Mike Carr on the electric guitar; Ray Peterman on the pedal steel guitar, and Marc Young on keyboards and vocals.
If you love great music, excellent fiddle playing, and a wonderful entertaining country music sound, then this is a must see concert. The concert will be held under our covered bandshell, which has permanent bench seating available. Or you can bring your lawn chairs and sit outside in our shaded Kutztown Park. Come early, as we expect this concert will fill up quickly, as it has been since The Cramer Brothers Band joined our Concert Series lineup.
The park concession stand run by Saucony Creek Grille, will be open before and during the concert, with a variety of foods and drink.
The concert is free to the public and is part of the Borough of Kutztown 2021 Concert Series in the Park, and will be held rain or shine in the covered Kutztown Park Bandshell.
The concert series is made possible by the Borough of Kutztown and the generous support of the following co-sponsors.
Major Sponsor: Kutztown Lions Club, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Russell E. Conrad, Inc., Kutztown Rod & Gun Club, and Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC.
Gold Sponsors: Kutztown Grange, and the Optimist Club of Kutztown.
Silver Sponsors: Halye’s Automotive, Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home, Inc., Barley/Snyder, Great Valley Consultants, Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., and The Windsor Press Inc.
Bronze Sponsor: Dewy Meadow Foods, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union, Fleetwood Bank, Fulton Mortgage Company, Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Kutztown American Legion Baseball Assoc., Kutztown Historical Society, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kutztown Tavern, Mamma’s Delight Pizza & Restaurant, Messersmith, Keller & Sicher Family Dentistry, Silver Maple Veterinary Clinic, State Farm-Steve Drasher, Topton Family Practice.
For the safety of all the performers and all spectators in attendance, the Borough of Kutztown will be following all the mandated CDC, Pennsylvania State COVID-19 requirements regarding masking and social distancing as required. Signs will be posted at the bandshell and guidelines can be found on the Borough of Kutztown website. Thank you in advance for everyone’s cooperation as you attend, so we can continue to have a safe and enjoyable experience for all.