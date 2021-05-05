Three Republicans are vying for one seat on the Maxatawny Township Board of Supervisors. John de Planque and Garret Miller are seeking to unseat Allen Leiby, the incumbent seeking reelection.
We asked the candidates to respond to two questions:
Question 1: What issue is driving you to run for office?
Question 2: What are you learning when you talk to voters?
John de Planque, 78
Background: Retired veterinarian after 41 years locally, veteran.
Response 1: Truck traffic due to large proposed warehouse in Maxatawny Township not being opposed by current supervisors against the wishes of large majority of residents.
Response 2: Large majority of residents don't want this kind of industrial development in our township.
Allen L. Leiby
Did not respond.
Garret G. Miller, 58
Background: Business owner
Response 1: I am seeking office as supervisor in Maxatawny Township to give more authority to the residents of the township through transparency and listening. Growth and development are here in our community, and the people deserve more say in what is being proposed. As our community grows, I would like to see the people benefit from that growth, not be burdened by it. I have seen in past years on the water and sewer authority board how decisions of the past have affected us in the present. Managing current development and planning future development are critical parts of the job. I have been attending board meetings for over a decade and I have not seen this happen.
Response 2: I learned that they are not being represented. They want their elected leaders to work for them, which includes hiring the right people. Listening to voters in the community (they want to be heard.) Elected, appointed and hired people need to know who they work for.