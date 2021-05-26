Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
June 6: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
June 6: We are pleased to return to worship in our sanctuary for the 2nd Sunday of Pentecost! We will continue to take precautions. The sermon text for the day is Mark 3: 20-35. This text is about doing the work of God as brothers and sisters of Christ. Communion will be celebrated. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, please listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. Services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open June 9, 16, and 23 for shopping. The Clothing Rack is now operating from 9 a.m. until noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
June 6: open for in-person worship starting June 6 at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
June 6: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. Holy Communion services in the church. All are welcome.
We require all church service attendees: to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
June 6: continuing with in-house worship, with one service. Starting June 6, we will return to our regular summer schedule, worship will be at 9 a.m. only. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office.
No Sunday School: during June, July & August, will resume in September.
Camp Noah: Augh. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St., Oley. Breakfast served 8:30-9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register online at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: A special thank you to those who have ordered hoagies. Hoagies will not be sold during June, July & August, will resume in September.
Trinity Newsletter: find in container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
In Ian’s Boots: accepting used sporting equipment including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.