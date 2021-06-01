St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
June 13: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and the 10:15 a.m. worship services in the church. All are welcome.
We require all church service attendees: to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
June 13: worship on the Third Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman and our Greeter for the morning will be Ginnie Wilkinson. During the service, we will honor all of our 2021 Graduates and congratulate them on their accomplishments.
Those attending worship: are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 3 to 6 feet at all times. Enter through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to is not being observed at this time. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
June 13: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for Worship at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod Leading us in Worship.
June 20: Worship is held at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) with Rev. Martha Kriebel beginning at 9:30 a.m.
June 27: Join us at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) for Worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. This will be the last Sunday that Rev. Meagan McLeod will lead us in Worship.
July 4: Join us at Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) for Worship and Welcoming our Interim Pastor, Dave Brumbaugh. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m.
July 11: Worship will be held at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Pastor Dave Brumbaugh.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: We are open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: We are now on our Summer Worship Schedule, continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 9 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281. There will be no Sunday School during June, July and August.
Reading Phillies Game Night: July 17 Game Time 6:45 p.m. Gates Open 4:45 p.m. Tickets $33 includes All You Can Eat Buffet.
Camp Noah 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30-9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to attend. Call church office to have it mailed.
Puzzles Galore: There are an assortment of puzzles on the coat rack in the Parish Hall for you to borrow. Please feel free to take home and enjoy.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donations in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots: is accepting used sporting equipment to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.