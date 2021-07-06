Master Gardeners of Berks County offer a presentation Bring Your Garden from Dull to Dazzling at the Ag Center Demonstration Gardens, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport from 10 a.m. to noon on July 20.
Trained Penn State Extension Master Gardeners will give a tour of the gardens at the Berks County Agricultural Center as they discuss some of the techniques used to make these gardens beautiful, thriving spaces.
Participants will discuss elements of what makes a garden space beautiful and explore various Penn State Extension demonstration gardens to identify their purpose and why the arrangement and choice of plant materials makes the gardens beautiful.
Participants will learn about using focal points, layering plant materials, incorporating native plants, utilizing pathways and pruning perennials.
Cost is $5 per person. Rain date is July 22. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/bring-your-garden-from-dull-to-dazzling.
For more information about the Master Gardeners of Berks County program, including how to become a volunteer, contact program coordinator, Natalie Marioni at 610-378-1327 or nkm5342@psu.edu.
To reach a trained Master Gardner for home gardening assistance, email BerksMG@psu.edu. For questions related to managing runoff on your property, home ponds, rain barrels, rain gardens, or streamside property care, connect with a trained Master Watershed Steward by emailing askamws@psu.edu.