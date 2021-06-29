July 8
Pain management series: free, informative three-part series on pain management in person 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. There are safer alternatives for alleviating pain and discomfort than using narcotics, which often have serious side effects. Options like over-the-counter medication and therapies can be effective pain management treatments. Learn more from board-certified physician assistant Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
July 8
Senior Connections: noon at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. All seniors age 55 and older invited to a meal and program by Marcus Kolb who invented an underwater robot used for scientific research and by the U.S. Army. He will talk about his research in the Antarctic.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set Glow! 5K Race: 9 p.m. at Honeybrook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Run on illuminated golf cart paths with glow necklaces and bracelets. Profits local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
