April 21
Online Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, hosts its April support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, via phone and/or online. The monthly caregiver support group takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/April2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
April 24
Chicken Barbecue Dinner: noon to 4 p.m. or until sold out at Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Rd Elverson. Call 610-286-5875 for further information. Reserved tickets will be held until 3 p.m. only.
April 25
Oldies Concert: 4 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Featuring The Dave Reinwald Trio. The concert is a fundraiser for The Wounded Warrior Project. Food will be available for purchase.
April 28
Ask the elder law attorney: free Zoom Q&A at noon hosted by Manor at Market Square with elder law attorney Sean Curran of Curran Estate & Law, PLLC. RSVP to Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
April 29 & May 1
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Used Book Sale: April 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. and May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6 Philadelphia Avenue, Shillington. $5 Bag Sale on Saturday. Face covering and social distancing required. 610-777-3911
May 1
May Market: in Veterans Hall, Upper Leacock Township War Memorial, 54 W. Main St., Leola, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor items for sale include vintage garden related items; faux arrangements; wreaths; lavender products; soaps; candles; garden flags; succulents; baked goods; handbags and Junk Monkey Paint. Breakfast and lunch items for sale. Proceeds support the maintenance of the War Memorial Building.
Honey Brook Community Library
An Evening of Jazz: Join us at the Honey Brook Community Library for an evening of Jazz music featuring the Pequea Valley Jazz Ensemble on April 22 at 7 p.m. Rain date April 29. Music performed by the Pequea Valley High School Jazz Ensemble. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion and front yard. Bring your own lawn chair. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. This event is for all ages. For more information about this event, call the library at 610-273-330 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
