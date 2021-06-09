June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
June 19
Car Show & Concert: 3 to 7 p.m. at West Brandywine Township Park, 198 Lafayette Road, Coatesville. Music by James Day a the Fisk Fry. Crowd Awards for Best of Show, Ladies Choice, and Kids Choice. No car show registration fee. Donations appreciated. Rain date June 20. wbrandywine.org, 610-380-8200
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Animal Sleepover June 28: Drop off a labeled “stuffed friend” at the library on between 1 and 6 p.m. for an Animal Sleepover. Pictures will be posted of their adventures on Facebook. Pickup time is June 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For all ages.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.