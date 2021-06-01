June 10
Senior Connections: noon at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. There will be a luncheon followed by a program, “God Encounters us in the Desert Bareness” by Lemar and Lois Ann Mast after recently visiting Arizona.
June 11 & 12
Village Library Book Sale: 5 to 8 p.m. June 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 at Village Library in Morgantown. Two-day outdoor book sale opens with presale night June 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. for $10 entry. Prices range from 25 cents to $2. Bag sale Saturday, small bag $5 and big bag $10. Held rain or shine. Masks and social distancing required.
June 11 & 12
Summer Quest Kick Off: children's summer fun activities kick off at Village Library in Morgantown during Book Sale. Pick up information and summer reading challenges for all ages. Library will have challenges for adults and monthly trivia where adults can win gift cards.
June 13
Gospel Performance with Jeff Krick: 7 p.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free will offering to benefit Twin Valley Food Pantry. Sponsored by Harmony UM Church. For information call Mazie Holland at 610-413-5433.
June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
