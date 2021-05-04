An Upper Tulpehocken Township man was in Berks County Prison on May 3 following his arrest on charges he assaulted his domestic partner and their dog.
Jason E. Calvaresi, 36, of the 6000 block of Old Route 22, was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail after arraignment Sunday night, May 2, before District Judge Ann L. Young in Reading Central Court.
Calvaresi faces charges of aggravated and simple assault and cruelty to animals.
According to state police at Hamburg:
On Sunday afternoon, May 2, police were called to a report of a domestic violence
incident. A trooper spoke with the woman outside her residence.
She said her boyfriend, Calvaresi, had kicked their dog, causing the animal to yelp in pain, and as a result, she and Calvaresi argued.
During the argument, he hit her on the right side of her face, causing her to fall and hit her head on a desk.
She said Calvaresi struck her in the rib cage with a large picture frame.
When a trooper spoke to her, she appeared to be having trouble breathing due to tender ribs. An ambulance was called, and she was transported to a local hospital.
There was no indication the dog required medical treatment.
It wasn’t specified in the criminal complaint what prompted Calvaresi to kick the dog.
Calvaresi was taken into custody.