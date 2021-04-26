About a dozen volunteers helped Friends Of Kaercher Creek at its annual Spring Cleanup at Kaercher Creek Park near Hamburg on Saturday, April 24.
Among the volunteers was Democratic candidate Alexandria (Alex) Khalil from Jenkintown who seeks to fill the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. Khalil said events like this know no political party affiliation. People gather for a common cause — to improve the community and quality of life where they live and enjoy recreation.
The day began on a bright note as clear skies and sparkling sunshine enveloped the former park side of Kaercher Creek. Volunteers gathered for a number of spring cleanup chores, including grass mowing, weed pulling, weed whacking, raking, picking up fallen wood, burning off excess wood, litter pickup, edging of the walking path and clearing the walking path of debris.
Those attending the event were organizer Tim Mazaika, Mike Martak, Nancy Harrigle, Becky Ellis, Bob Entler, Cheryl and Mike L. Faust, George Beccaria, Dan and Dave Wert, and Brad and Rachel Wanamaker. The Wanamakers were joined by their 9-year-old granddaughter, Patience Chubb. The group enjoyed a shore lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, shrimp and snacks.
The event was organized by Friends Of Kaercher Creek. Since 2014, the group has been working voluntarily to keep parts of the former park usable. People with fond memories of its glory days, licensed fisherman, walkers, dog walkers, nature lovers, bird watchers and those seeking serene surroundings continue to visit the lake area.
Berks County Commissioners ended their years-long lease with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission in 2014. The area quickly became an overgrown eyesore and Friends Of Kaercher Creek volunteers stepped in with their time and effort to help keep parts of the park usable. The group was recently awarded an Adopt An Access Area agreement with the Fish & Boat Commission that will allow bi-monthly tending of grass, weeds and litter pickup.
Anyone wanting to participate in future events at Kaercher Creek, can visit the group's Facebook page, Friends Of Kaercher Creek.