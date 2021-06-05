Throughout the month of June, agents and staff of Richard A. Zuber Realty will be collecting nonperishable food and toiletry items for the nonprofit organization Veterans Making a Difference an organization dedicated to helping veterans in need in Berks County.
Items are being collected at Zuber Realty’s Boyertown and Royersford offices throughout the month with special collection days scheduled at the Boyertown office on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Berks-Mont Business Association’s Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair and at Boyertown’s Redner’s Market on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Giving back to veterans is an honor and a privilege for Vanessa Deskie, real estate agent with Richard A. Zuber Realty and member of Zuber Realty’s Community Outreach Committee.
“Generations of my family have served our country,” Deskie said. "My family’s service includes my grandfather’s and father-in-law’s service in WWII, my dad’s tenure in the army between wars, my uncle’s tour in Vietnam, my cousins’ service in Iraq, and many more past relatives dating back to the Civil War.”
“In 2019, the organization collected 10 grocery carts packed solid with items on their way to Veterans Making a Difference thanks to the generosity of the shoppers,” said Jody Dolansky, chairwoman of the Community Outreach Committee. “We’re challenging ourselves to meet or exceed that donation.”
Then, to celebrate Independence Day, on or around July 4, Rich Zuber will load up the Zuber bus with the communities’ donations and head to the Veterans Making a Difference headquarters in Reading.
Drop off donations at Zuber Realty’s offices at 201 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, and 384 N. Lewis Road, Royersford; and at Redner’s Market, 116 County Line Road, Boyertown.