The Great Pumpkin Hunt at the Swamp brought 118 people out to Longswamp Community Park for fall fun on Oct. 10.
The Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation invited the community to participate in a pumpkin hunt, pumpkin decorating, costume contest, and to enjoy food, music and a movie.
“We hold this event every year to celebrate fall and get our community together,” said Leann Sacks of the Longswamp Parks and Recreation. “We met the safely guidelines by taking everyone's temperature and registered them when they entered and advised them to social distance at this outdoor event. Having this was important because most of the majority of events were canceled this year for children and their families. The committee felt we could do this a safe way. Everyone seemed to have a great time!”
Highlights of the event included the pumpkin hunt, pumpkin decorating and costume contest.
Children each hunted for one pumpkin spread out over a field; some of the pumpkins were marked for prizes. The pumpkins for the event were donated Burkholder's Farm Market.
For the costume contest, prizes were given out for unique, cutest, scariest and movie themed.
“Special thanks to Jarrett Yoder Foundation for supplying food for our event and our volunteers,” said Sacks.
Movies shown after dark were “Toy Story of Terror” and “Beetlejuice.” Registration in advance was required.