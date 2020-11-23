The Boyertown Area Multi-Service Preston’s Pantry clients will receive something extra with their Thanksgiving meal this year.
Donna Bolsar hand-made 200 Thanksgiving cards to give to pantry clients.
“We love it when our supporters offer their talents to share with our Multi-Service community,” posted the Multi-Service on its Facebook page.
On the front of the hand-crafted card featuring a Thanksgiving motif appears the message, “Happy Thanksgiving” and inside is the message “Wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving! With gratitude, the Board and Staff at Multi-Service.”
“We hope that the individuals/families receiving these cards, along with the meals, know that the Boyertown Area Multi-Service and our wonderful community support them through these tough times. We hope this can bring a little relief during these stressful times,” said Heather Lewis, executive administrator of the Multi-Service.
“Our community always steps up to offer needed donations. We collect many items for our clients through the year including Easter baskets, back to school supplies, Halloween costumes and Christmas gifts,” said Lewis. “We are very fortunate that our community is so giving. This month we have received 65% more donations compared to November of last year.”
Since March, the pantry has been serving clients through a no-contact, drive-thru pantry.
“Due to the demand of food insecurities in our community, we have increased our pantry day from one to two days a week. Every family/individual that comes for a grocery order in the month of November, receives a Thanksgiving meal. We also offer Thanksgiving meals to anyone who needs one, whether they are a client of ours or not.
This year, the Multi-Service anticipates serving 250 or more families with full Thanksgiving meals. Last year they served 150 families.
The pantry distribution is on Tuesday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday afternoons from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Anyone can come, no questions asked.