The grounds of the 1892 Public School Building at the corner of Whiteoak and Normal in Kutztown hosted artists and visitors to the Kutztown Area Historical Society’s first springtime Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday, May 22.
“We had to cancel the society’s holiday festival last November, so we wanted to do something to help the artists who usually attend. And we wanted to do something to help bring Kutztown out of the pandemic doldrums. So we decided to have an outdoor arts and crafts festival,” said event organizer Kerri Shegan. “May weather can be tricky, but we lucked out with a beautiful day.”
The event brought out 20 artists who sold their creations to approximately 250 visitors throughout the day. Kutztown caterer Foodleigh provided lunch items for the visitors, who relaxed on the society grounds while enjoying their lunch.
“I love doing events at the historical society. The building and the grounds are so beautiful,” said Leigh Urweiler, owner of Foodleigh.
Looking ahead, no decision has been made about making this an annual event.
“We haven’t made any decisions about having this event again next May,” said incoming society president Karen DeLong, “but we are definitely having our holiday festival on Nov. 13. Mark your calendar.”
For more information about the Kutztown Area Historical Society, follow them on Facebook or Instagram, or go to their website at kutztownhistory.org. Contact the society at kahs1892@yahoo.com.