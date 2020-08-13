Three people have been arrested after state police interrupted a burglary at an Albany Township barn, troopers said Aug. 12.
Arrested on charges of burglary and trespassing were Darlene Miller, 55, Summit Hill, Schuylkill County; Amanda Hollenbach, 37, Hamburg; and Louis F. Landis Jr., 51, Fleetwood.
According to troopers at the Hamburg station:
The three defendants arrived at the unlocked barn in the 1800 block of Route 143 on Aug. 5 about 2:45 a.m. The barn is posted with a “No Trespassing” sign and equipped with a trail camera. They removed items and put them into the vehicle.
The property owner, who lives in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, was alerted of the trespassers via a wireless connection.
Troopers arrived and apprehended Miller and Hollenbach in the barn. Landis escaped.
Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Landis, and he was apprehended Aug. 9. Arrest details were unavailable.
Landis was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail after arraignment Aug. 9 before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Hamburg.
Miller and Hollenbach remained free after arraignment before Bagenstose on Aug. 5.