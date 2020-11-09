The Hamburg Grange #2103 provided the Hamburg community with a Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at the Hamburg Field House parking lot on Oct. 31.
“It was a way for the Hamburg area children to enjoy a way to celebrate Halloween, since there was no King Frost Parade and when it was decided, there was no official Trick or Treat nights declared,” said Grange President Michael Adams. Barb Schroeder was the chairperson. “When we came up with the idea, we had no idea what to expect.”
About 360 children and their families came out to safely Trick or Treat while following COVID-19 safety guidelines, which included that all the vendors wear face masks and gloves and provide treats or items that were individually wrapped.
“It was wonderful that we had as many Trunk or Treater participants, donations (items and money) from others that were not there,” said Adams. “The weather couldn't have been nicer.”
There was a continuous flow of traffic from 1 to 3:45 p.m.
“We had a lot of smiles and thank you’s from the children and adults in attendance,” said Adams. “And everyone was patient with the traffic flow.”
Attendees were able to drive through and Trick or Treat at 16 decorated trunks. Many of those handing out candy dressed up in costume.
“A number of people wanted to take Mickey and Minnie's picture,” he said.
The Grange would like to thank the 16 vendors who participated: King Frost, Lizzie Bailey and family, Hamburg Grange, Hamburg Rotary, Great Clips, Virginville Junior Grange, Beamon family, Lindsay Schroeder, Age In Place Home Care, Hamburg Fire Company, Boy Scout Troop #184, St. John’s Thrivent, Pennsylvania and Berks County Dairy Princesses, Country Detailing, and Fire Police. We appreciated the donations from Gouglersville Grange, Outten Auto, Inc., Dietrich’s Meats, Hamburg Redner’s, and Lesher’s Appliances.
The Grange also thanks the Hamburg Borough Police Department for providing traffic control and the Hamburg Fire Company for use of the Hamburg Field House parking lot.
“Everyone that participated had a really great time and we are considering doing this again,” said Adams.