About 50 tractors rumbled down the streets of Bally in the Just Farm Kids' Tractor Parade on Oct. 24.
Organized by the Just Farm Kids tractor group, the group hopes to make the parade an annual event.
"We did this parade to support the local farmers and tractor groups," said parade organizer Brett Beitler of Bally. "With COVID, the tractor clubs haven't be able to have shows. We tried to keep it as American as possible."
Beitler drove an unstyled John Deere B tractor to lead the Berks County Dairy Royalty in a wagon, carrying Pennsylvania Alternate Princess Kristin Johns and Dairy Ambassadors Alexa Davis and Mikayla Davis.
Among the 51 participating tractors varying in years and styles, Drew Ott of Gilbertsville drove a John Deere 40, a combine from the early 1940s.
The parade started at Bally Block in Bally, went south on 7th Street and circled back on Miller and Himmelwright roads in Douglass and Washington townships and Pine Street in Bally then back on 7th to return to Bally Block.