Joe Schaeffer of Fleetwood recently celebrated his 90th birthday, COVID-style!
The family wanted to celebrate his birthday in a COVID-safe way so one thing they planned was to have a Birthday Card Shower for him. Family, friends, neighbors all sent birthday cards in the mail for the weeks up to his birthday and the cards continue to arrive each day. As of this writing, he currently has received 70 cards, and still counting.
The family is hopeful that he can receive 90 Birthday Cards to celebrate turning 90 and encourages those who know him to send him a card.
Also, Joe enjoyed a birthday video of friends and family saying "Happy Birthday" to him and sharing memories of years past. He was able to view the video on his birthday and truly felt loved and cherished by so many good wishes.
In these unprecedented times, there is always a way to show love and appreciation and Joe's family sure put a lot of love into his birthday celebration.
Born Raymond Joel Schaeffer at home in Fleetwood on Feb. 20, 1931, he has spent his life in Fleetwood and was active in the community he loves. He has 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren with one more on the way in March.