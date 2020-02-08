The 5th annual Night to Shine drew around 200 prom guests, 200 caregivers and 350 volunteers to Morning Star Fellowship in Bechtelsville on Friday, Feb. 7.
“At MSTAR, our favorite part of this event is when the event pauses, and Tim Tebow (via video) crowns each attendee as king or queen of the prom. This is a special moment for all prom guests and volunteers. Our prayer is that guests will not only come away from Night to Shine feeling celebrated and loved, but filled with the hope and joy of Jesus," said Jackie Bingaman and Jennifer Dieser, Morning Star Night to Shine leads.
"We also love to bless the parents/caretakers during this event… given this is sometimes the only night they get to enjoy these types of amenities."
Some guest traveled from as far away as Connecticut to attend Morning Star Fellowship’s Night to Shine.
“It’s the best night of the year,” said Bonnie Kolarz.
Each prom goer had the opportunity to have their hair and makeup done and try a sparkle station. Guests receive a corsage or boutonniere, a crown or a tiara, and a souvenir to remember their experience.
On their Night to Shine, prom goers experience a walk down a red carpet, dancing, prom photos, and a photo booth, and food including a chocolate fountain.
Angel Rufasto with walked the red carpet Kristen Miller.
“I like meeting new people,” said Rufasto.
Morning Star had two limos and one wheelchair accessible van so prom attendees could take a ride.
The event included dinner. Jennifer Stoudt and Althea Coppee finished their meals with ice cream.
“I like dancing,'' said Coppee. “Taylor Swift is my favorite.”
Chris Emery, wearing an emoji headband from one of the two photobooths, requested that DJs Pete and Patti Travella of TnT Entertainment play "The Addams Family" theme song which they dedicated to Emery.
“I like the music,” said Emery.
DJs Pete and Patti Travella of TnT Entertainment have been playing music at all five Morning Star Fellowship’s Night to Shine proms.
“Some of the night’s most popular songs are, ‘Uptown Funk,’ ‘Who Let the Dogs Out?’ and ‘Sweet Caroline.’
“Our son, Dustin Tavella, is actually performing at a Night to Shine in Texas,” said Patti Travella. “He’s a magician who goes by the name Here Comes Trouble.”
Created six years ago by former NFL, current MLB player Tim Tebow, a Night to Shine is a global prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
Through the Tim Tebow Foundation on the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year, Night to Shine is held in 721 churches, in all 50 states and in 34 countries. With the help of 215,000 volunteers, this year's world wide event hosted 115,000 guests.
Bruce Borgard and his wife, Terri started Morning Star’s participation in the Night to Shine event. Their daughter, Jenna attended three of the proms before her passing in 2018. The Borgard’s retired last year, but Morning Star has continued the tradition of hosting the event.
Originally, the Tim Tebow Foundation offered Morning Star Fellowship $8,500 in grant money to cover the prom’s expenses in 2016. In 2017 Morning Star took about half that amount from the foundation. In 2018 Morning Star was able to raise the entire amount needed to cover the proms expenses and continues to fund the entire event themselves.
“We begin preparations in October of the prior year and create a timeline to ensure we are ready to host the event. We hold one main fundraiser to fund the event. With the help of the community and local businesses, we hold a basket raffle that fully funds the Night to Shine Prom,” said Bingaman and Dieser.
Sign up to volunteer or donate for next year’s Morning Star Fellowship Night to Shine at mstar.org/events.