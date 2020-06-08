The St. Francis Academy community in Bally honored its pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and eighth grade graduates with a drive-by graduation parade at 11 a.m. on June 5.
“An outpouring of parents, friends and students lined Pine and Seventh streets with signs, balloons and noise-makers,” to honor the graduates, starting with the Pre-K class.
The parade began at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church parking lot on Pine Street. They then drove south on Seventh Street and circled the Academy parking lot.
In the parking lot, teachers cheered the students' accomplishments with music, banners and pom-poms.
The graduates and their families where then were treated to ice cream at the end of the parade.