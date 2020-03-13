Programs at parks in Berks County and across the state are either closing or programs are being canceled or curtailed.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday, March 13, that all public programs, events and trainings in Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, Cumru Township, and French Creek State Park, Robeson and Union townships, through April.
The parks will remain open for hiking.
However, three state parks in Montgomery County will be closed through March 27.
They are Evansburg in Lower Providence in Lower Salford, Skippack, Towamencin and Worcester townships; Fort Washington in Springfield and Whitemarsh townships; and Norristown Farm Park, East Norriton and West Norriton townships and the borough of Norristown.
DCNR is taking extra precaution by canceling group activities to minimize the risk of exposure and spread of COVID-19.
With the exception of the closed parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will continue to stock trout, and fishing on mentored youth days and opening days will be permitted. For the latest on trout stocking, visit the commission website.
Other announcements Friday, March 13:
Berks County Parks and Recreation: All events and public outreach programs postponed or canceled through March 31, including the Egg-stravaganza and Museum Day Live events on April 4.
The parks and trails remain open. Maintenance staff will be increasing cleaning procedures by implementing daily sanitizing of public restrooms.