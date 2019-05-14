Ontelaunee Dam meeting

From left to right are: David Reimer (Leesport Borough Council), Michael Reider (RAWA Watershed Manager), Ken Quell (Leesport Fire Chief), Brian Horner (Northern Berks Regional Police Chief), Wesley Waugh (Bern Township Police Chief), Megan Young-Kraft (Berks County Department of Emergency Services), Brian Potts (Bern Township Roads Supervisor and Township Manager), and Kevin Hinkle (Bern Township Emergency Management Coordinator). Dane Miller (Ontelaunee Township and Leesport Borough Emergency Management Coordinator) took the picture and hosted the event.

 Submitted photo

Members of 8 agencies gathered at Ontelaunee Township at 9 a.m. on May 11 for a meeting to plan steps to be taken if a flooding emergency occurred in the area, especially due to water in excess of the dam level or a dam event of some kind.

The group learned about the structure of the dam and the various flood stages. Berks DES provided Inundation Plans to all impacted municipalities that depict a worst case scenario dam failure. Plans for future meetings include asking Muhlenberg Township and the City of Reading to join the task force and developing responsibilities for each of the agencies in the event of a flooding emergency.

comments powered by Disqus