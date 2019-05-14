From left to right are: David Reimer (Leesport Borough Council), Michael Reider (RAWA Watershed Manager), Ken Quell (Leesport Fire Chief), Brian Horner (Northern Berks Regional Police Chief), Wesley Waugh (Bern Township Police Chief), Megan Young-Kraft (Berks County Department of Emergency Services), Brian Potts (Bern Township Roads Supervisor and Township Manager), and Kevin Hinkle (Bern Township Emergency Management Coordinator). Dane Miller (Ontelaunee Township and Leesport Borough Emergency Management Coordinator) took the picture and hosted the event.