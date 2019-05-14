Members of 8 agencies gathered at Ontelaunee Township at 9 a.m. on May 11 for a meeting to plan steps to be taken if a flooding emergency occurred in the area, especially due to water in excess of the dam level or a dam event of some kind.
The group learned about the structure of the dam and the various flood stages. Berks DES provided Inundation Plans to all impacted municipalities that depict a worst case scenario dam failure. Plans for future meetings include asking Muhlenberg Township and the City of Reading to join the task force and developing responsibilities for each of the agencies in the event of a flooding emergency.