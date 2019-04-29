Tilden Township2-alarm fire damages Tilden home 2-alarm fire damages Tilden home 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Multiple fire departments from Northern Berks and Southern Schuylkill counties responded to a 2-alarm fire at a Tilden Township home on Berne Road early morning, about 5 a.m., on April 29. Submitted photo - David Reimer Sr. A Tilden Township home was damaged by a 2-alarm fire in the early morning hours of April 29. Submitted photo - David Reimer Sr. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Hamburg, Pa Tilden Township House Fire More from this section HI: THREE DEAD IN HELICOPTER CRASH Watch first-ever drone delivery of organ for transplant Ex-government official confirms signing $2M pledge Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFleetwood teen wins overall first in Berks Senior High Digital Photography ContestDriver charged in McArdle’s Pub crash that seriously injured 2 menAn end-of-year look at Twin Valley internship programHamburg crews begin demo for new fire houseReligious protesters return to KU, students counter with no-hate messagesRodeo's Drive-Thru Hollywood News: R & B star Jeffrey Osborne brings soul to Berks Jazz FestDr. Michael Karch named 2019 Kutztown Distinguished Alumni of the YearBoyertown Salvation Army partners with Boyertown Community Ambulance to save lives.Sittler Golf grows to bigger Berks location; celebrates final season in KutztownSchuylkill Valley showcases technology use to enhance learning Images Videos