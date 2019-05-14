The Behler-Hein American Legion Post and the Wagner-Good VFW Post will hold the annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies on May 27 in Hamburg Borough.
The parade will form up at Second and State streets at 8:30 a.m. and begin at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at the veteran’s monument. Participants will then proceed to Greenwood Cemetery on N 5th Street after which the parade will proceed south on 3rd Street to Pine Street to St John’s Cemetery.
Members of the public are invited to join in the parade at 9 a.m. or attend the ceremony at St. John’s Cemetery on Pine Street which will start around 10:15.
An open house will be held after the parade at the Wagner-Good VFW post at 4th and State streets and the American Legion Post on Franklin Street with food and beverages.
In the event of rain ceremonies will be held at the Hamburg Armory on N 5th Street at 10 a.m.