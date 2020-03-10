Julia Mehl, 14, a homeschooler in Amity Township, recently won the Daniel Boone Optimist Club's 2019-2020 Essay Contest based on the theme of "Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams You Imagine?"
Julia was awarded a first-place certificate and $150 for the winning essay. Her essay has been sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
The Second Place winner was Valerie Purretta, a senior at Daniel Boone Area High School. Valerie was awarded a certificate and $100 for her submission.
Both students attended an Optimist Club meeting to receive their awards and to read their essays to club members in attendance.
Alexa Winnberg, a student at Veritas Scholars Academy, received a certificate and $50 for her Third Place essay submission.
"Julia gave such a fantastic presentation of her winning essay," said Club President Linda Bradfield.
The Daniel Boone Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for 19 years and has been active in the community since 1968. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include the Easter Egg Hunt, Student Trip to Harrisburg, Trout Rodeo, Student Scholarships, Halloween Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting. Our Winter and Spring Craft Shows are also favorite events that offer something for everyone to enjoy.
